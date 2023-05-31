Amazon 2023 lows hit Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Tab A7 tablets at $105, more at $220 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering some solid deals and new 2023 lows on a range of Samsung tablets. One notable offer has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite going for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and currently on sale for $130 directly from Samsung, this is 34% off and the best price we can find. It also marks a new 2023 low and comes within $5 of the best price we have tracked there, which happened to have been back over the holidays last year. While it might not be the latest and greatest in the lineup – it will update to Android 13 however – it makes for a notable compact tablet experience that comes in at a more than digestible price tag while still delivering that Samsung Android experience. The 8.7-inch display, 32GB of onboard storage, and metal frame make for a great casual tablet setup that can also be kid-friendly if it needs to be – “it’s made to be durable so your tablet keeps working even when handled by children’s accident-prone hands.” It includes a “long-lasting” 5,100MaH battery alongside the same free 2-months of YouTube premium you would getting purchasing it directly from Samsung right now. Head below for additional Galaxy tablet deals and more.

Over on this Gold Box landing page, you’ll find a series of other configurations, models, and colorways that have all been marked down for today only. You’re looking at up to $220 in savings and a great chance to score a new tablet for holiday vacations, summer road trips, and more at well below the regular price tags.

If you’re more interested in a full-on laptop Galaxy experience, you will want to check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2. Now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked, you can land hundreds of dollars in savings over on Amazon right now with prices starting from $290 shipped. The folding 2-in-1 design is joining Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display, among other things. Get all of the details you need in our previous deal coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features:

With its compact 8.7” screen, slim design and sturdy metal frame, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet is perfectly sized for entertainment on the go; Easy for everyone to carry and travel with, especially kids. This device features an upgraded metal frame that helps protect against everyday hiccups; It’s made to be durable so your tablet keeps working even when handled by children’s accident-prone hands. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has faster speed than previous models for smooth streaming with minimal interruptions for work, school or play; Also packs more expandable storage than before — up to 1TB, almost 2x as much as the previous model — for all your photos, videos, and apps.

