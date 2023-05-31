Get your hands on award-winning writing app Scrivener 3 for $30 (Reg. $60)

Most word processors are optimized for formatting. In contrast, Scrivener 3 is optimized for writing. This award-winning app can help you craft any form of long-form content, and it’s now only $29.99 (Reg $59.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you’re a budding novelist hoping to pen the next best-seller or a seasoned journalist putting together the ultimate exposé, being able to organize and structure your writing is absolutely essential.

However, keeping track of all your ideas, drafts, and research can be a daunting task. You usually end up switching between multiple apps and documents, which isn’t great for focus.

Scrivener 3 provides a very neat solution. Designed for all types of long-form writing, this highly-rated app provides the ideal workflow for crafting reports, books, journalism pieces, screenplays, and much more.

On the creative side, Scrivener 3 allows you to work in a clean, distraction-free environment. You can either write in one long document, or compose sections individually and arrange them how you please.

When you need to see the bigger picture, you can open Scrivener’s project outline tool in the sidebar. Here, you can also access links, notes, images, and even characters that you have saved in the app.

Once your work is done, Scrivener 3 allows you to compile everything into a single document for printing, self-publishing, or exporting to popular formats such as Word, PDF, Final Draft, or plain text.

The app is used by many best-selling authors, and it received a rating of 4.5/5 stars from PCMag. Order today to get your hands on this powerful tool at 50% off:

