This stylish smartwatch with 14 key features is now just $38 (Reg. $100)

Wouldn’t it be great to spend less time using your phone? With the Chronowatch C-Max, you can access all the same features on your wrist — plus health tracking. This powerful smartwatch is now only $37.99 (Reg. $99.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you don’t currently wear a smartwatch, it may be because you have seen some sky-high prices. After all, it might not be worth shelling out a couple of hundred dollars to check messages.

But with the Chronowatch C-Max, the convenience of a smartwatch is truly affordable. This versatile device lets you access a range of great apps on a 1.7” full-color, touchscreen display.

For instance, you can make and accept calls from the C-Max, and reply to incoming messages. You can also check the weather, track multiple fitness activities, and take control of your music playlist. This smartwatch can even monitor your sleep patterns.

The device itself is sleek and lightweight, with a waterproof shell rated at IP67. This means you can fully submerge your wrist in one meter of water, and the C-Max should be fine.

You have multiple digital faces to choose from, and the C-Max comes with a soft silicone strap that remains comfortable all day.

The C-Max syncs with both Android and iOS devices, and it has all the regular time-keeping features you would expect. The folks at iDrop News gave it a very respectable 4/5 stars.

Order today for just $37.99 to get this impressive wearable device, saving 62% on the full price.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!