Smartphone Accessories: 2-pk. iPhone 14 series tempered glass screen protectors $6, more

TechMatte (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of amFilm iPhone 14 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $5.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code MTIH55GL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $12, today’s deal comes in at 50% off and also marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, we’ve seen this line of screen protectors go for $5.50 in the past. While the iPhone 15 is on the horizon, the iPhone 14 Pro is still the latest in Apple’s stable of premium smartphones. If you want to keep your screen protected from scratches, and even cracks (in some scenarios), then today’s deal is perfect for the task. You’ll get two tempered glass screen protectors alongside the application tool, which allows you to apply each protector bubble-free. The benefit of getting two screen protectors is that whenever one gets too scratched or cracks, you can easily swap it out for a fresh one. Don’t have an iPhone 14 Pro? Well, below we have coupon codes for how to score the same deal for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 14 Pro Max.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Perfect installation within 60 seconds! The screen protector is embedded in a plastic frame that fits perfectly over your phone. Set the frame on your phone, swipe down the middle, and done! Watch our Installation Video to see how easy it is to use our Innovative OneTouch Auto-Alignment Screen Protector. For iPhone 14 Pro 6.1 inch 2022. Not compatible with any other iPhone models. Please check your phone model before buying this glass screen protector. 0.33mm ultra-thin screen protector maintains the original response sensitivity, compatible with Dynamic Island and Face ID. 9H hardness premium tempered glass offers full coverage, scratch resistance, and drop protection for your iPhone 14 Pro (6.1”). amFilm iPhone 14 Pro tempered glass screen protector is finished with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints and provide ultra-clear high definition with 99.9% transparency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!