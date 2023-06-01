Carhartt Father’s Day Sale takes 25% off force gear with deals from $10: T-Shirts, socks, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCarhartt
25% off from $10

Carhartt takes 25% off force gear with deals from $10. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, socks, boots, sweatshirts, pants, and more. Carhartt Loyalty Rewards (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Relaxed Fit Midweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $35. This t-shirt is available in several color options and the jersey material was designed to be sweat-fighting and fast-drying. It also has UPF 25+ sun protection and it has a durable fabric that’s great for work. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

