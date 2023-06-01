GAP’s Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts and up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $3

GAP is currently offering 50% off all shorts and up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, save an extra 40% off one sale item, an extra 50% off two sale pieces, or an extra 60% off three or more styles. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 10-Inch Vintage Shorts that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $50. This style is available in ten color options and are a perfect short for everyday wear. These shorts are infused with stretch for added comfort and are breathable for warm weather. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. With over 450 reviews from GAP customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 10-Inch Vintage Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- French Terry Shorts $19 (Orig. $40)
- GapFit Recycled Running Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- French Terry Polo Shirt $39 (Orig. $50)
- GapFit Recycled Active T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 5-Inch Mid Rise Denim Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- Pleated Linen Bermuda Shorts $34 (Orig. $70)
- Eclipse Split-Front Exercise Skort $23 (Orig. $60)
- GapFit Recycled High Rise Running Shorts $19 (Orig. $40)
- Vintage Soft Sweat Shorts $19 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!