Brand new 256GB Samsung PRO microSD with the USB reader included hits new $25 low

Joining solid price drops on the 128GB and 512GB models, Amazon is now offering the brand new Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB reader included for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This bundle typically fetches $38 and is now 34% off the going rate for the lowest price we have ever tracked. While you can score this card without the reader at the $24 all-time low, for just $1 more you might as well grab the USB reader while you’re at it if you ask me. These next-generation PRO Plus cards launched back in mid-April with more or less the same design that made the previous models so popular. However, this time around Samsung has sped things up with a faster 180MB/s transfer rate to upgrade your camera, gaming, and content creation rig this summer and beyond. You’ll find the same six-proof protection against the elements, X-rays, magnetic conditions, and more here as well. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and then head below.

Don’t need that much storage space or the reader? Go head over to our coverage of the all-time low on the 128GB model. This one delivers on the same upgraded speed treatment alongside the best price we have tracked yet. Now down to just $15 Prime shipped, everything you need to know is right here.

We are now ready to head into the weekend with the best prices across the entire new collection of Samsung microSD cards, but the storage offers don’t stop there:

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games

