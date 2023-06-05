Official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Board Game hits new $18.50 Amazon all-time low

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie has hit streaming services across the country and we are now tracking the first solid price drop on the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Board Game. After making its first appearance just before the film hit theaters back in April, the regular $22 special edition board game has now dropped to $18.69 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in order over $25. This is a 15% price drop, the lowest price we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. Much like the other crossover gaming Monopoly boards, this one adds some tweaks to the usual real state tycoon formula pulled straight from the film. Complete with locations from the movie, six tokens from the Mushroom Kingdom, and even some Warp Pipes, there’s a Bowser token that moves around the board game to swipe up coins, properties, and send players to jail too. Get a complete breakdown in our launch coverage and head below for more.

As of right now, the new Mario Bros. movie edition is the lowest price we can find on a Nintendo-themed board – it is even less than the Monopoly Junior Super Mario Edition Board Game. But if you’re looking for a lower-priced solution that mixes up the usual Monopoly game night formula, checkout the Secret Vault edition that’s currently marked down to $11 Prime shipped.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Pastel Joy-Con that were unveiled last week. All of today’s best Switch game deals are waiting for you right here and, remember, Super Mario Advance 1 and 2 as well as Yoshi’s Island are now playable on Switch Online. Hit up our review of the LEGO 2K Drive open-world racing game while you’re at it too.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition features:

In the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition game, players can imagine battling Bowser to save the Mushroom Kingdom as they explore the world of the film. Players buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all in this Mario Monopoly board game, featuring iconic The Super Mario Bros. Movie locations. Earn the most coins to win. The Bowser token moves around the board separately. Beware: Bowser can swipe properties, steal coins, and send players to Jail

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!