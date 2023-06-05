Today’s best game deals: Dead Space $45 Amazon low, Sackboy Big Adventure $19, more

Amazon is now offering the Dead Space remake on PS5 and Xbox down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $25 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms, and the best price we can find. Now joining the rest of the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation summer game deals (found below and right here), this is a ground-up remake of the 2008 title that originally launched on Xbox 360, PS3, and Windows. The remake features enhanced visuals and lighting across the board alongside some of the cut content from the original and upgraded combat mechanics. The sci-fi horror-meets-survival experience also now features and expanded narrative experience with 3D atmospheric audio and a voiced protagonist. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

