Today’s best game deals: Dead Space $45 Amazon low, Sackboy Big Adventure $19, more

Amazon is now offering the Dead Space remake on PS5 and Xbox down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is $25 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on both platforms, and the best price we can find. Now joining the rest of the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation summer game deals (found below and right here), this is a ground-up remake of the 2008 title that originally launched on Xbox 360, PS3, and Windows. The remake features enhanced visuals and lighting across the board alongside some of the cut content from the original and upgraded combat mechanics. The sci-fi horror-meets-survival experience also now features and expanded narrative experience with 3D atmospheric audio and a voiced protagonist. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Days of Play PlayStation game deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forspoken $35 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Halo Infinite $15 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Xbox Family Time Sale up to 80% off
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
