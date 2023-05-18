LEGO 2K Drive open-world racing game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

After being announced back in March, today, LEGO 2K Drive officially races onto the scene. The game arrives on all consoles today, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, delivering an open-world racing experience on top of its co-op action and robust customizable car experience.

LEGO 2K Drive launches today!

At long last, a new LEGO racing game has finally arrived. At its core, the LEGO 2K Drive team likes to think of the title as far more than just an arcade racer in the same vein as Mario Kart, instead delivering what Emmanuel Valdez, Visual Concepts Art Director for the project, notes is a “real AAA quality driving adventure game.” Packing an open-world setting with tons of brick-built structures, buildings, and towns to explore, there’s far more than just the co-op and online racing experience to enjoy.

Alongside just being able to hit the road in an assortment of vehicles that the team behind the title has already assembled, there’s an in-game garage for designing your own. In what effectively allows you to assemble just about anything you can imagine out of hundreds of LEGO bricks, 2K drive has a very robust crafting system for bringing your wildest creations to life.

There’s also a more expensive Awesome Edition of the game that sells for $99.99 across the board. This includes some added goodies, as well as one year of Drive Pass access.

We’ll be having a review go live later in the day for anyone not sold on the new open-world racing adventure game that is LEGO 2K Drive. I’ve been playing the game for the past week and have to say that I am really impressed by just how complex the whole experience is. Everything from the world itself to the kart customization and even just the completive driving itself feels like a fresh take on the whole racing experience.

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!

