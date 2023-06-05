Smartphone Accessories: VOLTME 100W 3-port USB-C/A GaN III Charger $24.50 (65% off), more

VOLTME’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100W 3-port USB-C/A GaN III Charger for $24.50 with the code 65TMPBNP at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $60 at Amazon, our last mention in early May was $56 and the charger did drop to $28 toward the end of last month. Today’s deal saves a total of 65% and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to power most modern devices, this charger has two USB-C outputs and a USB-A plug so you can plug three devices in at one time. The three outputs share 100W of power, which can be accessed through a single USB-C port to charge your 14-inch MacBook Pro with ease. Should all three plugs be used at one time, one USB-C port will get 65W of power, while the other will get 12W and the USB-A output will also get 12W. This means that the 65W port will still be enough to charge your MacBook or iPad, while the other plugs would be be ideal for an iPhone or Apple Watch. Plus, since it only takes a single wall outlet to use (and the plug folds into the charger when not in use), this is a great travel companion since it’s always hard to find enough plugs to charge all of your gear in a hotel room.

Connect to any notebooks, tablets, phones, game consoles, AirPods, apple watch and more at FULL speed. Connect a single device to get a 100W max charge to charge your Macbook pro 16″ in around 1.9 hours. And the charging speed is 3X faster than conventional chargers; you can charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 50% in half an hour. 3 in 1 compact 100W Charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which can provide high-speed charging for up to 3 devices simultaneously. Adopt a foldable plug design to gently slide down to save space. It can be easily put into any handbag or suitcase when traveling. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), our chargers are more efficient at transferring current, which also means less energy is lost to heat.

