Apple’s just-revealed 15-inch M2 MacBook Air sees first discount at $180 off

Yesterday, Apple took to the stage in Cuptertino to reveal a first official look at not just the upcoming changes to its software lineup, but also some new hardware. One of the more eargerly-awaited debuts has the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air finally seeing the light of day, and now just a day later you can save by pre-ordering. Set to launch next week on June 13, Apple authorized retailer Expercom is stepping in to offer the elevated 8GB/1TB configuration in Midnight for $1,519 shipped. You’d pay $1,699 direct from Apple for that same loadout, with today’s offer amounting to $180 on the new release. It beats the education pricing from Apple, as well, and is the best pre-order out there.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, which is only made better by the savings today on an elevated 1TB model.

Over at other retailers, the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is also going up for pre-order. If you’d rather just skip the higher-end offering and go with the more than capable baseline spec, the likes of Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy have you covered. Pricing starts at $1,299 and goes up from there depending on the configuration. Expercom also has a habit to ship things out a bit late compared to other retailers, so going with any of the following listings will ensure you get your order on or around launch day.

For all of this week’s other WWDC discounts, be sure to go check out our Apple guide.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

