Save 20% and secure your home with August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock and Keypad at $216

Amazon is offering the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock with Smart Keypad for $215.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $269, today’s deal delivers 20% off the regular rate. Not only that, but it marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Do note that it did fall a full 50% down to $136 back in January, but today’s deal marks the lowest since then. Designed to upgrade your existing lock with smart capabilities, August doesn’t require exchanging your exterior deadbolt for any other style to function. This leaves your home’s curb appeal the same with that nice deadbolt you have, but with new smart features. August installs inside your home, but there’s a smart keypad included so that way you can give guests a code to get in the house (or use it yourself if your phone is still inside). On top of that, there’s HomeKit compatibility here alongside Alexa and Assistant, meaning it works with essentially any smart home setup you might have. August also allows you to set up functions like auto-lock or unlock so that way your home secures itself when you leave and then welcomes you when arriving back. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional details.

Want to make your smart home secure without dropping $216? Well, Wyze Lock Bolt saves the day and comes in at $108 shipped. While it’s not HomeKit-compatible, you’ll still get some great smart features like auto-lock and keypad control. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out the other smart home deals we have going on right now, including a 15% off Philips Hue sale that launched this morning. With savings across a range of products from the iconic smart home brand, you’ll also find HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration in Philips gear for a well-rounded experience. But, the best place to find all the smart home deals here at 9to5Toys is in our dedicated guide which we update daily with all the fresh price drops we find throughout the week.

August Smart Lock features:

Welcome home to an even smarter home. Upgrade your deadbolt with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock – a lock so smart, it simplifies your daily life and the way your family lives. And with built-in WiFi, our lock requires no additional bridge to connect. Together with the August app, it’s now even easier to securely control and manage your home. Remotely lock or unlock the door, check door status, grant virtual guest keys, and see who’s coming and going. Or use your favorite voice assistant to control your door. Perfectly paired with the Smart Keypad. This bundle is a safe and secure way to let yourself, family members, friends and even your dog walker enter your home without a key or phone. Our smart lock bundle is easy to install and can be installed in minutes so you never have to worry about leaving keys under your mat again!

