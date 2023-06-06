Reserve Samsung’s upcoming OLED G9 49-inch monitor at $50 off and score a $250 gift card

Earlier this year at CES, Samsung took to the showcase to reveal its latest OLED G9 monitor. Bringing vibrant colors and added contrast to your battle station, the new curved 49-inch display will be arriving this summer. Ahead of time, you can reserve the upcoming monitor to lock in pre-order savings and score Samsung’s latest for less.

Reserve the new Samsung OLED G9

Samsung’s new OLED G9 monitor is about to begin shipping. Ahead of time, here is a quick refresher on the spec sheet. It’s a massive new addition to the brand’s stable with a dual quad-HD 49-inch panel that’s backed by an 1800R curvature and 32:9 aspect ratio. Where the monitor, of course, really shines is in that panel, with Samsung adopting OLED technology to give you pixel-by-pixel control over how vibrant games and movies look.

That ensures that content looks as good as possible on the new release, with black shades practically fading away to let vibrant colors really pop off the display. There’s a 0.1ms response time, for good measure, and the 240Hz refresh rate ensures gaming looks its best in every capacity.

On top of serving as a notable companion to your PC setup, the Samsung OLED G9 monitor also works entirely on its own, thanks to Samsung’s Gaming Hub. That smart feature lets you play games right on the display, thanks to partnerships with cloud gaming partners like Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce. That’s on top of access to the likes of other streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through Smart Hub.

While we still don’t have an official launch date on when the new Samsung OLED G9 will begin shipping, the monitor is now available to be reserved direct from Samsung. Pricing is also another big unknown right now, but opting in to reserve your spot in line does mean you can secure yourself some notable perks when buying Samsung’s latest. Right off the bat, there’s a $50 discount that’ll be taken off the MSRP. And for even more value, Samsung throws in a $250 gift card to bring the total value up to $300.

It costs nothing to place a reservation – just enter your name and email address on the reservation page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Samsung’s latest monitor looks to be as impressive as they come. Over the past few years, the company has shown that it is more than comfortable making some more niche releases that deliver higher-end specs than most shoppers will need. Last year saw the Odyssey Ark draw the eyes from gamers and battle station users alike, and now the Samsung OLED G9 is back to the same effect this time around.

I’ll be checking out the new monitor later this week in a demo session of the new release come Thursday. So stay tuned for some more hands-on thoughts about what you can expect from the monitor, though the impressive spec sheet really does end up speaking for itself, let alone that eye-catching form factor.

If there are any questions you have about the new monitor that you’d like me to check out in person, feel free to sound off in the comments below so I can investigate.

