LEGO’s Marvel Nano Gauntlet lands at $49 Amazon low (Reg. $70), plus Infinity Gauntlet at $64

Before the new Captain America Shield set debuts this fall, Amazon is giving you a chance to save on another nearly life-sized LEGO replica of an iconic MCU item. The Nano Gauntlet set first launched back in 2022 with a $70 price tag, and now you can drop the price down to $48.99 shipped. Delivering 30% in savings, this is a new 2023 low and only the second time it has ever fallen this low. It’s $9 under our previous mention and only the second discount of the year, too. Delivering much of the same display-worthy design as the Thanos-version that you can still save on, this version sports all of the same Infinity Stones, just with a more fitting look for its creator Tony Stark. The build rests upon a black display stand that using 680 pieces, recreates the Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. There’s posable fingers, some chromed elements, and a name plate at the bottom to make this a worthy addition to anyone’s Marvel collection. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $63.99. Marking the first price cut we’ve seen since prices raised across nearly every set last fall, today’s offer is down from the now typical $80 going rate. Saving you 20%, this is the second-best discount we’ve seen and matching the lowest since August. Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look.

Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. So today’s discount is certainly a great chance to add one of the year’s best creations to your collection be it for yourself or that Marvel fan in your life.

As far as all of the new LEGO sets for June go, we previously broke down what to expect from the collection. There’s a whole new lineup of builds from Disney, DC Comics, Jurassic Park, and Ninjago all up for grabs now after hitting store shelves at the beginning of the month. Just don’t forget you can lock-in double LEGO VIP points for some added savings on all of the new creations.

Capture the spirit of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, with the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet (76223) – a challenging and rewarding model-making project, designed with adult fans in mind. Collectible Marvel movie memorabilia This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Nano Gauntlet is sure to captivate all who see it. Created with adult model-makers in mind, this vibrantly colored build-and-display piece features movable, jointed fingers and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

