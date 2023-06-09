LEGO’s latest double VIP points promotion goes live on new kits alongside set freebies

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. Marking only the second one of these offers of the year, today’s sale lets you score double the cash back on all-new creations, massive models, and builds that just rarely go on sale. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO’s first double VIP points promo now live!

Marking the first LEGO double VIP points promotion since back over the holiday season, this is also the very first event of its kind since the new year kicked off. It’s still also one of the first chances to lock-in some extra credit on future purchases since the LEGO Group raised prices across nearly the entire lineup of current and older sets. So, if you’ve been looking for a chance to make those price hikes hit a little less hard on your wallet, your time is on the horizon.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning rewards.

The latest double VIP points promotion is now live direct from the official LEGO Shop online and will be dishing out discounts through June 13. On top of the kits we’ve highlighted above, every set the LEGO Group sales will be eligible for the promotion. So if there are any massive models, new 2023 kits, or just other builds that you’ve had your eye on, now is the chance to cash in.

June Gift with purchase freebies now live, too

Alongside just being able to score double VIP points, the LEGO Group also has a pair of gift-with-purchase promotions live. First up is the new Summer Fun VIP pack, which gives you an assortment of bricks and pieces themed around outfitting your existing kits with some seasonal flair. There’s 120 elements included in the box, including palm trees, fishing poles, scuba gear, and so much more.

Then there’s the more sizable Pirate Ship Playground gift with purchase from LEGO. This build stacks up to 168 pieces and assembles a fun little model of a playground set. There’s two minifigures included of kids dressed up as pirates, as well as some accessories too. Both of the new LEGO GWP sets will be automatically added to your cart on select orders, with the Summer Fun VIP pack being added when you spend over $50. Then the Pirate Ship Playground is yours when you spend $100 or more.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!