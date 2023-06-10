Get ready for iOS 17’s StandBy mode with an official Apple MagSafe Charger at $29 (Save $10)

Woot is now offerong one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers at the best price of the year. Now dropping down to $28.99 Prime shipped, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside a discount that undercuts our previous mention by $2. Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to prep for StandBy mode coming to iOS 17 officially this fall, pairing your new MagSafe charger with one of elago’s MS3 stand is a great idea. It’ll let you convert the simple MagSafe pad into a stand, with an aluminum build that is the perfect upgrade for your desk or nightstand setup. It’ll let you take full advantage of the new smart display mode from Apple, too, and sells for just $25.

Elsewhere in the MagSafe stable, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 Charging Stand is now sitting at its best price to date. Clocking in at $109 from the usual $150 going rate, this model supports Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 with one of the more beloved form-factors on the market. Though if you want something even more unique, Anker’s 15W MagSafe Cube delivers the same 3-in-1 charging spec in a far more compact and portable solution that’ll let you take advantage of Apple’s smart display mode, too. It’s on sale for one of the first times and now rests at $127.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

