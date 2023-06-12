Rockport Father’s Day Sale takes 40-60% off best-selling styles: Boat shoes, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionRockport
60% off + free shipping

The Rockport Father’s Day Event offers 40-60% off with code FATHER at checkout. Plus, they’re also having a Warehouse Sale that’s offering two styles for $79 when you apply promo code TWOFORFS. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Warner Loafers that are currently marked down to $60, which is 50% off the original rate. These loafers have a slip-on design to make heading out the door in a breeze. The insole is also cushioned to promote comfort and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. You can find them available in seven color options and these are a perfect style for summer because they pair nicely with shorts. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

