Score a single Apple AirTag with AR precision finding at 2023 low of $25 (Reg. $29)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single AirTag. The item finders have been on sale a few times when you bundle four of the trackers together, but now you can save on just a single one. Dropping down to $25 shipped, Amazon is taking $4 off the usual $29 price tag. This is only the second time this year that pricing has fallen this low, matching the best price of 2023 in the process. The last time it sold for less was over Black Friday of last year, and today’s offer is the third-best price to date at within $3 of the low. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great add-on would be bringing Apple’s AirTag Loop into the equation. This accessory lets you secure your new item finder just about anywhere, from keys to bags and more, it has a unique design that will loop itself around just about all of your gear with that official Apple quality in tow. But if that’s too premium of an option, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals as the WWDC excitement comes to a close. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we head into another weekend.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!