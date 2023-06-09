Beats Fit Pro come in nine different colors at $160 (Reg. $200), more in Beats summer sale

Just revealed at the earlier in the year, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now marked down to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $40 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too. The original styles also land at $160, but are within $10 of the Amazon low.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Alongside the flagship Beats Fit Pro, the savings today also continue over to an assortment of other models in the Beats lineup. Notably, Amazon is now offering Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. It’s $20 under our previous March mention, and comes within $10 of the year’s best price last set back in January.

Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

And for something even more affordable, Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip provide a different form-factor than the true wireless buds above. These around neck earbuds are far more affordable than anything else in the sale, but arrive with a $30 all-time low price tag. That’s down from $70 and marking a great chance to score a dedicated fitness companion.

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

