Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $75

If the 15W MagSafe chargers we’ve been tracking on sale lately are still a bit too expensive, today Amazon is offering a chance to save on the recently-released Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 charging stand normally sells for $100, but has since been marked down to $75.43 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and the best price of the year at $25 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since last fall when it was just a few cents less, too. Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

The Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South on the otherhand is a more affordable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for a more affordable $40 right now, but does make some compromises with a single device design that ditches the built-in AirPods and Apple Watch charging options. You’ll also need to bring your own MagSafe charger from Apple, while enjoying much of the same Twelve South stylings in the process.

Elsewhere in the MagSafe stable, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 Charging Stand is now sitting at its best price to date. Clocking in at $109 from the usual $150 going rate, this model supports Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 with one of the more beloved form-factors on the market. Though if you want something even more unique, Anker’s 15W MagSafe Cube delivers the same 3-in-1 charging spec in a far more compact and portable solution that’ll let you take advantage of Apple’s smart display mode, too. It’s on sale for one of the first times and now rests at $127.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

