Oakley Father’s Day Event takes 20% off polarized lens: Frogskins, Holbrook, more

Ali Smith -
Fashionoakley
20% off + free shipping
a man wearing sunglasses

Oakley is currently offering 20% off polarized lens sunglasses for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Holbrook XL Prizm Polarized Sungalsses that are a best-selling style from Oakley. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $170 and originally sold for $212. This style is available in sixteen color options and features a three-point fit that promotes comfort and performance by holding the lenses in precise alignment. They also have a large frame that will flatter any face shape. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
