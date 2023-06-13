Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones at new Amazon lows from $700

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Applying across three storage capacties on the unlocked handsets, pricing now starts at $699.99 shipped for the 128GB model. That’s down from its original $1,200 price tag in order to score you $500 in savings and a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention, too. Both the 256GB and 512GB capacity models are seeing $500 discounts today as part of the sale, too.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

A great addition to the Gold Box sale today and your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. Amongst all of those, there’s nothing more eye-catching than the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $34, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

As compelling of a previous-generation handset can be for a more affordable alternative to this year’s flagships, there are of some more budget-friendly solutions out there that are worth a look too. A very recent addition to the lineup has Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale, bundling in a $50 Amazon gift card to make the handset a better value at $499. It’s joined by a collection of other hardware deals in our Android guide, too.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

