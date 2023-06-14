Refurb DualSense Edge wireless controller with GameStop guarantee at $150 (Orig. $200)

We are now tracking one of the best prices yet on Sony’s PS5 pro DualSense Edge controller. While we did see a very short-lived open-box offer at $160 via Best Buy a few months ago, GameStop is now offering refurbished models down at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200 new at Amazon and elsewhere with its renewed listing currently out of stock, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also only the second time we have seen a trusted refurbished listing down this low and a great chance to score the pricey pro-grade gamepad for less. It ships with a 7-day money back guarantee, can be “returned within 30 days for free in-store or online,” and it is “guaranteed to work” (it might not come in the original box). Head below for more details.

Sony finally unleashed its first pro controller for PlayStation 5 this year with the DualSense Edge. As you’ll know for our review feature, we found it to be one of the best controllers out there in the category, despite its pricey list and the slightly stunted battery life. Swappable stick modules, three types of changeable stick caps, two swappable sets of back buttons, fully mappable controls, and much more highlight the feature set. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review.

Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller features:

Ultra-Customizable Controls – Play with remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, and more.

Mappable Back Buttons – Shorten response times with more essential actions at your fingertips.

DualSense Controller Features – Enjoy haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and our signature controller comfort.

Replaceable Stick Modules – Play longer with swappable replacement stick modules (sold separately)

