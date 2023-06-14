TCL’s 2023 Google TVs up to $500 off: 85-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 at $1,700, plus more from $270

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TCL 85-inch Class Q7 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart Google TV for $1,699.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200, this is a solid $500 price drop on a brand new model and the lowest price we can find. There was a brief and fleeting launch deal for a touch less, but this is the lowest we have tracked on the oversized 85-incher otherwise. Delivering some serious bang for your buck considering the size here, TCL didn’t get cheap on the specs. This is a 120Hz panel with “blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for gamers, 200 or more local dimming zones, 1,000 Nits of peak brightness with support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, all running on the Google TV platform. Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast action join the ability to work alongside voice assistants (Alexa, and Google Assistant) as well integration with Apple HomeKit gear, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details and a price drop on another TCL 2023 model display.

If a far more modest 50-inch model will do the trick, or you just don’t have the space for an 85-inch behemoth, Amazon is also now offering the 2023 TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Google TV for $269.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked since it hit Amazon for the first time last month. While not as high-end as the model above, you’ll still land the Google TV ecosystem for direct access to all of your streaming services, built-in Chromecast, HDMI with eARC audio passthrough, a USB port, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth audio, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

VIZIO is one of those brands that delivers some serious value for the price and we are now tracking its MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs now start at $498 with a PS5-ready HDMI 2.1 connection. That’s on top of a 120Hz refresh rate, Active Full Array dimming, and HomeKit integration. Get a closer look at the deals while they are still available in previous coverage right here and swing by our home theater hub for more.

TCL 85-inch Q7 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience. 120Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 focuses on best-in-class motion clarity producing smooth video playback.

