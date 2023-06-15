LEGO showcases new 1,363-piece Tranquil Garden set with koi fish bricks and more

LEGO is expanding its collection of more collectible kits today with the upcoming Tranquil Garden set. Arriving later this fall, the new creation delivers a zen garden design complete with some all-new Koi fish elements and plenty of details.

Clocking in as set number 10315, the new LEGO Tranquil Garden channels the Bonsai Tree set energy from a few years ago into an even more display-worthy creation. It stacks up to 1,363 pieces and enters into the LEGO Icons theme. The build mainly lives up to your expectations of hearing the name tranquil garden, with all of the elements you’d expect to find in a Zen garden.

There’s a cute little pavilion that pairs incredibly well with an arched bridge that overlooks a stream filled with koi carp and lotus flowers. The rest of the build is also packed with rocks and stone lanterns, flowers, and even some trees. There’s even some interior details that put a tiny tea ceremony inside the pavilion.

All of that rests within a black display base that’s elevated off the ground. It’s meant to look more like the whole build is resting in its own container, the build does a lovely job at delivering on that. Once everything is put together, you’re also looking at a model that’s over 8 inches tall and 12.5 inches wide.

The new LEGO Tranquil Garden will be landing on store shelves come fall with an August 1 launch date. It’ll retail for $109.99 when it does launch both in stores and LEGO Shop online. This joins the ever-growing collection of kits that’ll be launching as part of LEGO’s massive summer wave on the first of August, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO looks to be out with yet another iconic set. The new Tranquil Garden is everything that I want out of a display kit, with some masterful techniques being used to deliver just such a cute model. I adore the theming and can easily see a lot of other builders resonating with the ability to assemble their own Zen garden. Though my favorite aspect of the set really does have to be the new printed koi fish bricks.

