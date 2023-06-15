Sperry takes 40% off all Americana styles and 25% off the sport collection from $20

Sperry is currently offering 40% off all American styles for the 4th of July and 25% off all of its sport collection as well. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Sea Kite Sport Moc Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $110. These shoes are ready for your next adventure with a quick-drying fabric that’s lightweight and a foam midsole to promote comfort. It also has a specific outsole with grooves to help grip the ground on any surface. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 positive reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 7 Seas 3-Eye Sneakers $71 (Orig. $95)
- Wave Rocker $90 (Orig. $120)
- Sea Kite Sport Moc Boat Shoes $82 (Orig. $110)
- SeaCycled Headsail Sneaker $75 (Orig. $100)
- Authentic Original Nautical Boat Shoes $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Floral Sneaker $42 (Orig. $70)
- Float Fish Boat Shoes $33 (Orig. $55)
- SeaCycled Crest Vibe Resort Sneaker $39 (Orig. $65)
- Float Slide Sandals $24 (Orig. $40)
- Authentic Original Boat Shoes $27 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
