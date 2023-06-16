Pokémon’s highly anticipated 151 TCG collection launches in the US this September

The Pokémon Company today is back to announce one of its most eagerly awaited TCG expansions in recent memory. Channeling much of the same energy as the Celebrations line a few years back, the new Pokémon 151 collection is the first time we’re seeing the original first-generation Pokémon all reprinted in the same set together in years. Offering fresh new artwork of classic cards, we break down everything you need to know about the United States release below.

Pokémon 151 collection coming out in September

Despite being named the Pokémon 151 collection, there are actually 205 cards in the set. There’s of course the original 151 Pokémon getting the treatment with some all-new art directions. There are some gorgeous cards with full art designs inspired by Kanto. It’s as nostalgic of a set as can be, all while taking a much different approach than the last collection that looked to get in on that same action. Celebrations was all about reprinting old cards, while this new lineup is just getting the original assortment of characters back together.

Much like some of the other sets in the Scarlet and Violet collections, Pokémon 151 will also be continuing to make EX cards. These mark some of the first times we’ve seen come of the Pokémon that started it all in the variant card formats in ages, too.

One of the big differences about the new Pokémon TCG 151 set is that it is going to be made to order. One of the constants of the trading card game over the past few years is that scalpers wrecked havoc on stock, leading to shortages and hard-to-find packs. To prevent that, especially with an expansion that is slated to be as popular as this upcoming one is, the company is going to be making these packs on a per request basis.

Pre-order now ahead of fall launch

There’s not a full report from the Pokémon Company on what to expect from this, but as it stands now, pre-orders are live on two different ways to get in on the 151 action. Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s a perfect introduction to the game, including eight booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. It comes in just a single style now based around Snorlax.

This pack sells for $59.99 right now as a pre-purchase. A little something more unique than usual, the Pokémon 151 collection also comes in a Booster Bundle at $26.94. This pack is a bit less expensive than the usual TCG offerings, including six booster packs from the new collection. It lacks all of the little goodies mentioned above.

There will be some other ways to get in on the action come fall, with tins, other bundles featuring promotional cards, and more.

Shipping is currently slated for sometime in late September. We’ll be checking in periodically to note any changes in the shipping times.

