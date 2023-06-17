AAWireless dongle, one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters, is on sale for $72 (Reg. $80)

If you’re tired of plugging in your phone every time you get in the car just to use Android Auto, then you’re doing it wrong. AAWireless is a great way to leave your phone in your purse or pocket and still get full navigation, messaging, music, and more on your vehicle’s display. With great build quality, wide compatibility, and a companion app for updates and fixes, AAWireless is one of the best options on the market for getting rid of your cord while still enjoying the benefits of Android Auto in your car. And, with our exclusive promo code AAToys10, it’s now on sale for just $71.99 (Reg. $80) for a limited time. Keep reading for more details on how to save and what all AAWireless can do.

AAWireless makes it easy to add wireless Android Auto to your ride

While some vehicles come with wireless Android Auto from the factory, it’s still a feature that’s relatively uncommon. However, it’s easy to find a car that has either wired Android Auto native or added via a third-party radio upgrade that’s been installed. However, plugging in every single time you get in the car can get tiresome, especially for short trips to work, the grocery store, or school. That’s where the AAWireless dongle comes into play. It’s got a solid build quality and a feature-rich companion app that offers additional functionality over basic Android Auto. Plus, the units are produced in Europe, not China. In fact, for those in the EU, code AAToys10 scores the same deal at the official AAWireless website.

Essentially, you start by plugging the AAWireless dongle into your car’s USB port just like you’d typically plug your phone in. Of course, your vehicle will have to support Android Auto already, but that should be a given. Once you do that, connect to the dongle via Bluetooth to pair with the companion app, which will actually give you additional functions over the normal Android Auto experience.

Within the app, you’ll be able to adjust things, such as the DPI, which enables features like split-screen mode (recently released as part of a newer Android Auto update). The app is also how you handle firmware updates, which is another nice feature of the AAWireless dongle and something we don’t often see in other models on the market.

The app will also let you configure a default device if you have multiple phones, so that way, if device A (set as default) is present, it will always connect, but otherwise, it’ll go down the list to find one that’s available there.

Now, why would you want to have wireless Android Auto instead of wired? I mean, wired charges your phone too, right? Well, when it comes time to do a wireless payment or scan a pass or reward card at a drive-through, not having your phone plugged in can be quite handy. Another great function is being able to have your passenger do something on your phone while driving without having to fight a cable. Another is the fact that you won’t even have to pull your phone out of your pocket or purse to get navigation on short trips.

Right now, you can save an additional 10% on the AAWireless dongle by using the code AAToys10 at checkout. And anyone who uses the aforementioned coupon code will be automatically entered into a raffle for a free additional unit, which can be great if you have more than one vehicle.

