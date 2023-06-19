Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W/10W Wireless Charging Pad with Adapter $4, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W/10W Wireless Charging Pad with Adapter for $3.99 once you clip the on-page coupon with the code YAYPQPQ8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $10 at Amazon for this charger, today’s deal comes in with 60% in savings and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This wireless charging pad is perfect for keeping at your desk or bedside table, especially with its budget-focused price. Compatible with 10W charging on most Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhone, you’ll be able to charge your battery at decent speeds with this puck being ideal for overnight or throughout the day usage. It might not be as fast as something like MagSafe or more premium Android chargers, but for just $4, it’s hard to deny the value here. You’ll not only get the wireless charging pad, but also a USB-A to microUSB cable as well as an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 power adapter to run everything.

Comes with an ESR 18W QC 3.0 power adapter, optimized for our wireless chargers. Say goodbye to incompatible adapters and slow charging speeds. Compatible with 10W fast-charging for Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra/S10/S10+/S10e/S9/S9+/S8/S8+/Note 9; 7.5W charging for iPhone XS Max/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus; 5W standard charging for AirPods and all Qi-compatible devices.Note: iPhones updates to iOS 13.1 are limited to 5W charging. Thermal vent dissipates heat when charging, keeping your device safe. A high-quality zinc-copper coil provides fast, stable charging while also protecting your device. Built-in overheating protection and short-circuit protection provide added safety. Foreign object recognition system automatically turns charger off when metal objects other than your device are detected. LED indicator turns off automatically after 1 minute, meaning no annoying sounds or lights disrupting your sleep. Works with most phone cases, no need to remove them before charging (Cases thicker than 4mm may affect wireless charging)

