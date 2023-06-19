Fitbit Charge 5 tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and ECG for less at $107 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering only the second discount of the year on the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker. Dropping two styles down to $107.07 shipped, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings from the typical $150 price tag. This comes within $7 of our previous mention from January while marking the first discount since. It’s the third-best offer of all-time at within $8 of the all-time low, too. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. If you’re looking for a way to monitor workouts through the end of spring and into summer without the larger smartwatch build, this is one of the best options out there. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great add-on to your new Fitbit Charge 5 would be this charging dock. It’ll let you turn the cable that’s included in the box into more of a nightstand-friendly solution. So instead of having to fuss with a cable every time you need to recharge, you can just dock your wearable on the $12 accessory.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to more typical fitness tracker form-factor of the Fitbit model above.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

