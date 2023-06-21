Save 57% on OXO’s dishwasher-safe stainless steel pizza wheel at a new low of $8

Amazon is offering the OXO Stainless Steel 4-inch Pizza Wheel for $8.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d normally pay $18 for this pizza wheel, today’s deal comes in with $10 in savings and also marks the first time we’ve seen it go for less than $14 at Amazon. That makes today’s deal a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you ready to make some pizzas this summer? There’s no better time to get outside and cook a fresh pie than when the sun’s shining like it will be over the next few months. After the pizza is cooked, use OXO’s steel 4-inch wheel to cut it up. The large 4-inch stainless steel wheel can cut through both thick and thin crusts, and there’s even a built-in thumb guard to keep your fingers safe. When all’s said and done, just throw it in the dishwasher and you’ll be ready to go for the next time. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the OXO namesake, then consider saving a few bucks by picking up this pizza cutter on Amazon. Coming in at $5, it’ll save an additional 38% and still slice up your freshly-cooked pie before serving it to family or guests. Even though it’s a more budget-friendly alternative, you’re still getting a dishwasher-safe cutting device here, alongside a lifetime warranty from the company.

The perfect pair with your fresh-cooked pie would be some nice homemade ice cream as a treat. Right now, Cuisinart ice makers are on sale from $50 with several to choose from. From a newer model that has a topping dispenser to a more tame and traditional ice cream maker, you’ll find everything needed to have a nice cold treat this summer in our post from yesterday. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find outer great kitchen upgrades for your home this summer.

OXO Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter features:

Large, 4-in/10 cm stainless steel wheel can cut through thick or thin crusts

Built-in thumb guard keeps fingers safe

Soft, non-slip touchpoints for a secure, comfortable grip

Sturdy stainless steel handle adds leverage as you work

