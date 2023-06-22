Narwal’s Freo robo vacuum senses dirt with AI and includes auto-empty station, sees exclusive discount

With as compelling as robotic vacuums are these days, there really is no exclusive to be doing the sweeping or even mopping yourself. Pricing is also going down without sacrificing on features, and a more recent, Narwal, is applying flagship tech to its new Freo robotic vacuum. Packing a robust set of autonomous cleaning features, a discount makes the robot even more capable.

Make manual spring cleaning a thing of the past with Narwal Freo

Narwal might not be a brand that you are super familiar with already, but the company is making sure to change that with its Freo vacuum. Compared to other solutions at the same price point, this new debut takes on a much more capable feature set that still very much so centers autonomous cleaning tech.

It’s the most important part of any appliance that’s supposed to, well, actually clean, and the Narwal Freo isn’t skimping out. Alongside just being able to send the robo vacuum out on a mission to sweep up floors with a powerful suction system, there’s also integrated mopping functionality. This lets you specifically sell Freo to go out and handle vacuuming certain areas only to then go on and mop the kitchen floor, as well as other combinations of the two. It can vacuum and then mop, or handle doing both at the same time when in a pinch.

One of its most exciting features is what Narwal calls DirtSense™ – a new addition that allows the robotic vacuum to determine what parts of your floor are actually dirty to make the most of its runtime. It backs that with another feature in the form of EdgeSwing™, which rotates the entire unit to make sure its bristles can get into corners, edges, and other hard to reach places.

Then on the mopping front, you’ll find a Reuleaux Triangular mopping pattern that ensures the vacuum’s microfiber mopping cloths have adequate coverage not to leave a gap in the middle of the unit.

And pairing with the Freo, Narwal also included a more capable docking station than some the competition. It arrives with the brand’s Auto Water Exchange System, which automatically ensures that the vacuum is always filled with fresh water. There’s also notably a built-in touchscreen that lets you command the robotic vacuum and adjust settings with an easy to navigate interface. Speaking of control options, Narwal is backing the new Freo with a smart feature set that makes it even easier to handle routine cleaning and the like. The companion app lets you handle everything from starting cleaning sessions to scheduling and more, too.

You can bring home the Narwal Freo courtesy of the company’s own website, with a special discount for 9to5 readers offering some added savings. Applying code 9to5toys at checkout will discount the price tag down to the lowest we’ve seen in the process. The savings will be live through July 2.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!