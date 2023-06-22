UGREEN’s new 145W battery charges a 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad at the same time [Deal]

If you’re planning a summer road trip and have a newer, more powerful computer, then UGREEN’s latest portable battery is a must-have item. Coming in with a 25,000mAh capacity, the brand-new UGREEN 145W power bank has enough juice to charge even Apple’s M2 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro while on the go. No matter what you plug in, this battery can handle it. With two USB-C in/out plugs and a third USB-A, this is the ultimate road trip battery for sure. Ready to find out everything it has to offer? Head below where we break it all down.

UGREEN’s latest 145W portable battery can charge nearly every Apple laptop

UGREEN is wanting to make sure that basically, no matter what smartphone, tablet, or even laptop you have, you’ll have access to portable power anywhere you need. That’s just what the brand’s latest 145W 25,000mAh battery delivers. With three total inputs/outputs, you’ll find that this portable battery can deliver up to a simultaneous 145W output, thanks to its 100W and 45W USB-C ports. Both can run at full speed at the same time, which is actually pretty great.

Given the 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro ships with a 96W power brick for fast charging, this battery can push that laptop to its full power requirement. Add to that the 45W secondary plug, and you can even charge the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, or the just-released Pixel Tablet at full speed too. When you have another device, like Apple Watch, AirPods, or anything else, the third USB-A port can come into play too. If all three ports are populated at one time, you’ll get 100W over one USB-C, then 15W each to the second USB-C and USB-A ports.

With a 25,000mAh capacity, there’s also enough juice here to power your iPhone multiple times. UGREEN claims most smartphones can be recharged over five times, while some laptops can be fully powered at least once, if not more. And UGREEN achieved this capacity at 18.1 ounces too, which brings the total weight to just over a pound, making it an ideal travel companion.

Curious how fast 100W can charge a computer? In UGREEN’s testing, the 2022 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was able to be fully charged in just 90 minutes. And that secondary 45W port that we’ve talked about would also be enough to run MagSafe at full capacity with ease.

With a list price of $149.99, the latest UGREEN 145W 25,000mAh portable battery is launching on sale at $104.99, saving 30% from the MSRP. There’s no indication of how long this deal will stick around, but if you’re going to be hitting the road this summer (or are making preparations for fall), then we say go ahead and pick one up now.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’d have liked to see the main output be able to deliver 145W over a single cable, which would have been enough to charge the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro, the fact that we can get 100W and 45W at the same time is still pretty nice with this battery. I also like that it has a pretty stout capacity of 25,000mAh, which is enough to ensure that your phone or tablet stays powered all day long and then some, giving you enough juice to get through longer days at the theme park or on vacation before returning to a wall outlet.

Overall, the only downside here is that you don’t get 145W out of a single plug, but if that doesn’t matter to you, then this is a solid battery, especially when it’s on sale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!