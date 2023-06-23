Rare deals on Xbox Series X standard and Diablo IV bundles start from $480 shipped

While Xbox Series X pricing might not be going up the way Xbox Game Pass is here in the US next month, deals are still essentially non-existent for folks still looking to bring home a flagship Microsoft console. However, today we have spotted a couple of options that bring both the new Diablo IV bundle and the standard issue console below MSRP. Trusted eBay seller AntOnline is now offering brand new Xbox Series X consoles with the full warranty and all of the usual accessories down at $479.99 shipped. Over on Woot, you’ll find the official Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle we featured previously down at $539.99 shipped. That’s $20 off on the standard $500 console and, while the Diablo IV configuration is going for $550 at Amazon, it usually carries a $560 MSRP directly from Microsoft. Today’s deals are relatively rare chances to save anything at all and notable ways to score an extra machine or jump in for the first time. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, official news of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for Console price hikes landed earlier this week. While most of the internet already saw it coming down the pipeline after Sony (and plenty of other subscription services) bumped pricing up, we now know the pricing jump will officially go into effect starting on July 6, 2023. Get a complete breakdown of how it will all work right here.

More of the latest deals and news in the world of Xbox:

Xbox Series X features:

The fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

