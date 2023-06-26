Eddie Bauer 4th of July Sale offers 50% off sitewide: Shorts, pullovers, boots, more

Eddie Bauer if currently offering 50% off sitewide during its 4th of July Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 50% off clearance styles with code SUNSHINE50 at checkout. Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable styles from this event is the Horizon Guide 10-Inch Chino Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are a great everyday option because they can be styled up or down seamlessly. This style is available in four color options and has UPF 50 sun protection, which is nice for summer weather. Plus, the material is lightweight as well as stretch-infused for the ultimate comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

