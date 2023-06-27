Reolink’s huge 14th-anniversary sale takes up to 40% off its premium home security cameras

Reolink is currently in the middle of its big 14th-anniversary sale, taking up to 40% off a wide range of its premium home security cameras. As one of the industry leaders over the past nearly decade and a half, Reolink has a lot to offer, keeping your home safe and secure this summer. With functionality like ColorX true color night vision, auto tracking, and even up to 16x optical zoom, Reolink’s cameras are a must to buy and install before heading out on a summer vacation this year. Ready to find out all the ways you can save on home security gear through tomorrow? Head below, where we unpack all the deals.

Secure your home with Reolink’s 14th-anniversary sale

Leading the way with this 14th-anniversary sale at Reolink is the Go PT Plus. This home security camera is really designed to be mounted anywhere. There’s a built-in battery as well as solar power available for true 24/7 recording without having to change things out or plug anything in. Now comes the cool part: built-in 4G LTE connectivity. Yep, if you have a remote cabin, workshop, or other area that needs security without Wi-Fi, this is a great choice. It works with Assistant for accessing the camera feed through voice commands, and there are full pan and tilt capabilities so you can look all around wherever the camera is mounted. As part of the 14th-anniversary sale, you’ll find this premium camera discounted by 38% to $173.59 from its normal $280 going rate.

Another standout from this sale is the brand’s RLK16-800B8 kit. While that’s a mouthful, what this setup delivers is eight 4K cameras, a 16-channel NVR, and a built-in 4TB HDD for storing footage offline. Reolink’s NVR ensures that your 4K cameras have plenty of storage to keep footage offline and also helps to negate subscription fees since it’s all self-hosted. There’s also person and vehicle detection built-in, and the cameras all run through Power over Ethernet too, meaning just one cable has to be strung to get them up and going. Normally $1,000, the 14th-anniversary sale saves $335 from the list price and drops the bundle down to $665.

Then, you have deals like the Reolink E1, which is a pan-and-tilt indoor camera designed to keep your home secured with ease. The setup is simple, and there’s a 3MP 2K sensor here to capture the inside of your home with high-quality video. Featuring person and pet detection, as well as two-way audio, this camera makes knowing what happens inside your home a simple task whenever you’re on vacation. It’s also 24% off as part of the 14th-anniversary sale at Reolink, coming in at $30.39 from its regular $40 going rate.

These deals only scratch the surface as to what Reolink is offering right now, so you’ll want to hit up this dedicated landing page to view all the ways you can save. There are both battery-powered and PoE cameras on sale, as well as Wi-Fi and NVR systems too. Plus, all of these deals are only around until midnight tomorrow, so you won’t want to miss out on them. Oh, and did we mention that Reolink is also doing some giveaways? This landing page here is where you need to go to find out all the ways you can win some free gear before midnight tomorrow.

