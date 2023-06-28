Anker’s just-released 100W USB-C charger on sale for $29 (Reg. $36), 30W charger at $16

Back at the start of the month, Anker launched its latest USB-C charger just in time for the new 15-inch MacBook Air to hit the scene. Now it’s offering one of the first chances to save on its new 317 100W USB-C Charger, thanks to an offer via the brand’s official Amazon storefront that drops the MacBook-ready accessory down to $28.79 shipped. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the second-best price of all-time low. We did see a short-lived launch discount go live back at the very beginning of June, with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of that Amazon low. The perfect accessory to upgrade your new 15-inch MacBook Air, Anker’s latest USB-C charger instantly justifies its space in your everyday carry by clocking in at just a fraction of the size of Apple’s own compatible wall adapter. On top of being fit for Apple’s latest release, this just-released single port USB-C charger can handle dishing out up to 100W of juice to handle M2 Pro MacBooks and more. A USB-C cable is included in the package, too. We also break down all of the other notable inclusions like Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 adjustable power output in our launch coverage.

While it’s not seeing quite as notable of a discount, you can take advantage of some all-time low savings on the new 317 charger’s smaller counterpart. Anker also launched its new 312 30W USB-C Wall Adapter at the start of the month, and now it’s seeing a small discount down to $16.19 with the on-page coupon. That’s down from $18, marking only the second discount to date, and matching the launch promotion we saw back at the very beginning of June.

While we just took a hands-on look at the new EverFrost cooler from Anker, the savings this week are still all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone 14 companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

Anker 100W USB-C Charger features:

The 100W USB-C port pumps out enough power to charge a wide range of devices in record time. Charge your MacBook Pro 16″ (M1 Max, 2021) to 100% in 1 hour and 20 minutes, so you can stay productive all day. From phones to laptops and more, our proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology provides flawless compatibility with virtually any mobile device. The charger’s compact size and foldable plug make it easy to take wherever you go, while saving valuable space in your bag or pocket.

