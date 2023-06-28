Smartphone Accessories: Bower 4-piece Light Studio Tripod with iPhone Mount $16, more

Best Buy is offering the Bower 4-piece Foldable Light Studio with iPhone/Android Mount and Tripod for $15.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Normally $50 at Best Buy for this model, a version with only a single light pod goes for $19 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at the best price we’ve seen for something like this. Whether you’re a content creator or just want to capture family memories this summer, today’s deal is a solid buy. It features a 4-piece foldable light bar setup, which illuminates either you or whatever you have it pointed at. Add to that the included tripod and smartphone mount and you’ll find that this kit is a well-rounded package to use for capturing memories this summer, as well as stepping up your content creation game.
Foldable. The 4-Piece foldable function allows users to adjust lighting angles and focal points. Lighting. Lighting temperature feature allows users to create content in different settings & color. Seamless. The light is simple, all that is required is to plug in and turn on.
The Bower 4-piece foldable Square light studio with tripod is designed to provide creators with diverse and creative lighting solutions. With its adjustable angles, color temp and height, the square 4-Piece foldable light with tripod create endless possibilities.
