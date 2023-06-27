Anker’s Soundcore Space A40 earbuds back ANC with 50-hour battery life at $79 (Reg. $100)

As some of Anker’s latest earbuds the new Soundcore Space A40 are now landing as a better value today. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the true wireless earbuds are now dropping down to $79 shipped at Amazon in one of three styles. Down from $100 across the board, you’re looking at 21% in savings alongside the third-best discount of the year. This is still one of the first markdowns of the year, too, and lands as the best price since back in April during a 1-day Gold Box sale. Notably arriving with 50 hours of playback on a single charge, the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that performs quite well for the price point. Sound quality is another highlight, as these buds sound great right out of the box on top of providing access to tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

Earlier in the month, Anker showed off what to expect from its latest earbuds, too. The upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC buds won’t launch until the end of the month, but look to easily be worth the wait. There’s ANC built right into the unique design that has a refreshed charging case with an impressive 60 hours of battery life per charge. Made even better, there’s also a $100 price tag that makes these some of the more affordable options out there. They aren’t lower than the lead deal, but bringing home the latest from Anker may very well be worth the extra cash.

As for our other favorite headphones out there, some of Anker’s other latest releases ended up making our list of favorite earbuds from 2022. For a more in-depth look, you’ll want to dive into our post recapping all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 features:

Space A40 has an upgraded noise cancelling system to block out a wider range of distracting noises. So wherever you go, you’ll always have the space you need to focus. Space A40 detects external noises and automatically selects a suitable level of noise cancelling for your surroundings. Enjoy your personal space whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight. That’s enough playtime to enjoy up to 1,000 songs or 25 movies.

