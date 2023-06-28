Thule has outdoor gear for all of your adventures: Bikes, strollers, wagons, more

With summer in full swing, now is the time to update your outdoor gear to take you seamlessly throughout any adventure. That’s why Thule has the perfect outdoor gear, whether you’re traveling with friends, family, or going solo. They have expanded a lot over the last few years, and below we’re showcasing their new strollers, bikes, and more. Be sure to check out all of our top picks, and you will want to check out our news guide for additional coverage today.

Thule baby and kids

If you are looking for a stroller to commute with your children, Thule has phenomenal options. A standout from their new collection is the Thule Urban Glide 2 Stroller. This all-terrain stroller is great for jogging, and the sleek design can easily fold into a vehicle for added convenience. Some of the main features that this stroller has are large 16-Inch wheels, suspension for comfort and control, and a swivel front wheel for strolling and maneuvering around swiftly. It also has an integrated twist hand brake that provides speed control on hilly terrain and can hold children up to 75 pounds. It’s available in five color options and priced at $649. Better yet, it also comes in a double version as well.

Biking gear

If you like to bike, especially with your kids, Thule has fantastic options to make your day simple. The Thule Chariot Sport is the ultimate bike trailer and jogging stroller in one. It can easily fit two kids with harnesses in the chariot and it folds compactly, making it easy to bring the carrier with you. It also has a rear light for added visibility in low light. It also has a sunshade that acts a a water-repellant to keep your child dry as well as shield them from the sun. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Thule customers.

Another piece you will want to check out is the new Thule Epos Foldable Hitch Platform Bike Rack that can hold two or three bikes. Thule states that the “Thule Epos bike rack fits all types of bikes and is fast, easy, and convenient to use – it takes minimal effort to mount bikes thanks to an innovative telescopic bike attachment system. The bike arms simply let you attach your bike anywhere on the frame or the rear wheel, providing you with numerous attachment options. You can load and unload up to two bikes in any order – all types of frames and geometries are supported, including ebikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes, and bikes with fenders and racks.” One of the best features is that it has a specific distance between bikes to reduce the risk of bike-to-bike contact. It also has locks for safety when having to make stops as well.

