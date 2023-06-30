Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, TravisMathew, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Fourth of July Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Travismathew, Under Armour, Brooks, HOKA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike Dri-FIT ADV Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $58. This golf polo is available in four color options and features a highly breathable material that’s great for golfing. It’s also stretch-infused for your swing and moisture-wicking as well. Plus, it pair nicely with all of your chino shorts for this summer and rated 4.6/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

