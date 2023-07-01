Laifen Swift Hair Dryers: Look Your Best with Fast-Drying, No Heat Damage, Thermos-Control, LED Ring & More!

With plenty of family get togethers, summer nights out on the town, and warm weather getaways on the horizon for most folks, it’s time to take a closer look at the Laifen Swift hair dryer line. Looking to provide a modern, high-tech approach to ensure your hair is looking its best all summer and beyond, the Laifen Swift lineup leverages a series of powerful features to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Heat sensors, negative iconic tech, LED ring light indicators, simple magnetic attachments, and a low-noise design combine to get you out of the door hassle-free. Head below for more details, a solid summertime promotion, and a closer look at the Laifen Swift hair dryers.

Get the job done quick, quietly, and efficiently

The whole system is based around a quiet brushless motor that runs at up to 110,000RPM (105,000 RPM on the Swift SE) with wind speeds as fast as 22m/s. Getting the job done about twice as fast as traditional hair dryers, according to Laifen, the Swift can dry your hair in as little as 2 to 8 minutes (depending on hair length and thickness of course), keeping you on time and looking your best without needing to stand in front of the hair dryer all morning or while your ride is waiting for you in the driveway. And, it can make this all happen with a low-noise design that won’t annoy your partner or wake the family at a quiet 59dB while in operation.

Laifen’s exclusive thermo-control tech – say goodbye to heat damaged hair

Over doing it with hair dryers is a thing and something many of us can have a hard time avoiding. Laifen is looking to rid your morning and nighttime routine of this worry with its Thermo Control technology. Its Thermo-Control microprocessor monitors the air temperature coming out of the unit as many as 100 times per second, making small adjustments along the way resulting in a combination of both hot and cold airstreams. This, in turn, prevents long term heat damage to your hair and works seamlessly with the Swift LED ring light system (more on this below).

Multi-color LED ring light indicators

While users can simply press and hold for a couple seconds to activate the aforementioned circulating mode that intelligently moves back and forth between hot and cold air, the multi-color ring light always ensures you know what mode you’re in. It’s a simple and effective temperature indication system that works as follows; the red ring light indicates hot air (80 degrees), yellow is for warm air (50 degrees), and blue is for cold air. It’s an overall helpful design element that adds that modern touch and an additional layer of simple usability to the hair drying experience.

Silky, Frizz-free shine with negative ionic tech

Both Laifen Swift models on display here today feature negative ionic technology. For those unfamiliar, that means the hair dryer will produce millions of negatively charge ions helping to break down the positively charged water molecules that would have otherwise ruined your day. Producing as much as 200 million negative ions, the Swift locks in moisture to maintain a silky and healthy natural shine that will make bad frizzy hair days a thing of the past.

Safe, compact, and travel-ready when needed

Both the standard and Swift SE make for notable options whether you’re at home getting ready for work and heading out for the night, or for jet setters looking to throw one in a travel kit for use in hotels and the like all year round. Safety features like the onboard hidden mesh filter that ensures hair doesn’t get sucked in and stuck in the system – it is even safe for children, according to Laifen – join a compact and lightweight, travel-ready design that weighs out at just 0.9-pounds (407 grams) as well. All of which is further exemplified by the magnetic system that allows you to switch out the smooth nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser attachments with ease (it also makes the whole thing easier to store at home or to pack in your bag).

Laifen Swift hair dryer promotion

There are plenty of examples of high-tech hair dryer solutions that can cost an absolute fortune, but we are now tracking some notable price drops on the Laifen Swift and Laifen Swift SE.

Laifen Swift hair dryer $120 (40% off) With code 109TO5TOYS02

(40% off) Laifen Swift SE hair dryer $100 (47% off) With code 159TO5TOYS01

(47% off)

