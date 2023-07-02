All-time lows land on addressable LED Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips from $190 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now discounting a pair of the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips to some of the best prices of all-time. Starting with the longest of the two sizes, the 75-inch Lightstrip headlines the savings with a drop down to $214.12 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at $86 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $26 under our previous mention from back in May and the first time it has dropped under $240 period. Moving down a notch, the 65-inch lightstrip sells for an even $190 to deliver the same 30% in savings from its usual $270 going rate.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifically behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched at the end of last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right in our launch coverage to see why it’s a compelling option at $115.94, down from the usual $180 going rate. This is one of the best discounts to date, all while clocking in at $11 under our previous mention from back in May.

We’re also now well into the holiday weekend, with a collection of other notable discounts on tap today in our smart home guide now that Sunday has arrived. Amongst everything else out there, the clearance discount on Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit is surely one of the best offers around, especially now that it has dropped down to $77 on Amazon from the usual $175 going rate.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

