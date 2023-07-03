Add extra layer of protection to iPhone 13/14 Pro Max with magnetic clear cases: $13+ Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers JUESHITUO Magnetic Phone Cases for iPhone 13 and 14 Pro Max for $12.79-14.38. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20% off and the lowest price we’ve seen on these well-reviewed iPhone Pro Max cases with strong N52 magnets and military grade drop protection.

JUESHITUO Magnetic Phone Case features:

  • 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑮𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝑴𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒄 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒚. JUESHITUO Glossy Clear Magnetic iPhone Case is specifically designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max. This case is made with a soft TPU bumper and clear back. The bumper adopts an exclusive electroplating technology, which is covered with a silver plating coating on the soft TPU. Let ‘s admire the stunning beauty of the iPhone with our case on.
  • 𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈 𝑵𝟓𝟐 𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒔. It provides a built-in 48pcs magnets ring structure, explicitly arranged with Top-grade magnetic array technology, allowing for 2x stronger magnetism than the official cases. JUESHITUO ensures 0% power loss during wireless charging, making charging faster and easier. It shortens overall charging time and further improves your wireless charging experience.
  • 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝟖𝑲 𝑯𝑫 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Provide a full Camera lens protection that can protect the camera 100% and will not affect the quality of the photo.Nearly 4mm (2x higer than others)camera raised bezels and 1mm screen raised bezels prevent screen and camera against from scratches & frictions.Extremely extend the service life of your phone cameras.
  • 𝟏𝟎𝑭𝑻 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒚-𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝑫𝒓𝒐𝒑 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏. The design for iPhone 14 Pro Max case with mag-safe is military grade drop protection certified by SGS&ROHS. The 3rd gen DF-SHOCK 360°airbags in every corners all around along with upgraded DF-Shock 360° Surrounding Airbags like honeycomb type structure, help it to withstand shock and drops inside; The 1.2mm raised screen lips and lifted 0.8 mm camera bezels prevent scratches, smudges, and offer fumble, bumble and tumble resistance.
  • 𝑵𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 & 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒚 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒆. As the finish features the AF anti-fingerprints electroplate coating, anti-oxidation coating and Nano Oleophobic layer, this iPhone 14 Pro Max magsafe case can block up 99.9% ultraviolet rays, stains, fingerprints and sweat effectively, keeping the longer-lasting clarity and never yellow over time. You can save unnecessary expense on frequent transparent case replacement.
  • 【Tips】: It come with a piece of advanced full-coverage tempered screen protector, please be sure to put on our case first, and then apply the screen protector to avoid bubbles and top up edges.

