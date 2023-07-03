Bundle Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Keyboard and Master 3S mouse for $212

Amazon is now offering the best value yet on one of the most popular Mac accessory combos out there. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard was a hit when we first reviewed it, and has gone on to be one of the most popular releases with our readers since. Now courtesy of Amazon, it comes bundled with the equally-beloved MX Master 3S for Mac at $211.98 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. You’d typically pay $250 for the two accessories combined, with today’s offer saving you $38. It clocks in at $40 under the combined all-time low values of buying them seperately, too.

Logitech first brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Also included in the bundle discount today is the Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse for Mac. This accessory normally sells for $100 on its own and is now arriving as part of one of the best ways to retrofit your desktop in one fell swoop. Last year, Logitech refreshed one of its most popular mice on the market with some new technology. Alongside the all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor, there are more silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme.

All of the other staples in the Logitech MX Master 3 are also carried over to the new S version, with a build designed to work with Macs that’ll pair with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Our hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience, as well.

If you’re looking for something a bit different in a workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!