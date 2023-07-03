Official Microsoft wireless Xbox headset just hit the Amazon all-time low at $77 (Reg. $100)

After seeing some rare deals hit back in April, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset at $76.76 shipped. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Microsoft, this is 23% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is more than $8 below our previous mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. After being quite hard to come by at full price when they first released, we have finally started to see some notable price drops at Amazon as of late. Alongside the black color treatment, you’ll also find pops of Xbox green accents around the earcups alongside an adjustable headband and rotating earcup dials to adjust the game and chat volume levels. Features include the Xbox Wireless radio, mitigating the need for “dongles, cables, or a base station,” as well as support for spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X joined by auto-mute and voice isolation tech “to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat.” Up to 15-hour battery life via the internal rechargeable battery also sits alongside compatibility on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

You could save a touch more with an Amazon renewed set at $69 or check out the LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox instead. They are selling on Amazon from $54 shipped right now and deliver a comparable setup with the built-in mic, wireless connectivity, and a similar 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Be sure to hit up this Amazon all-time low on the red Core Series 2 Elite Xbox controller at $115 shipped and then dive into the latest int he world of Xbox below:

Xbox Wireless Headset features:

Pair directly to your console with Xbox Wireless radio without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station.

Surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

Use auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. Adjust your volume and game/chat levels with the rotating earcup dials.

Flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband. Enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life with the internal, rechargeable battery.

