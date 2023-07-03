The North Face takes 25% off sitewide including summer gear from $21

The North Face is currently offering 25% off for its XPLR Members (free to sign-up). Promotion is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on apparel, hiking or running shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, all members receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Antora Jacket that’s currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $110. This jacket is a great layering option that’s water-repellant and breathable as well. It also has zippered hand pockets to store essentials and an adjustable hood, in case of showers. Plus, you can choose from over ten color options and with over 320 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

