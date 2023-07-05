Crazy 50% price drop now live on the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset at $49

While we thought the $77 price we saw Amazon offer was good, and it very much was at the all-time low price there, Walmart is now offering the official Microsoft wireless Xbox headset at just $49 shipped. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Microsoft, this is a massive 50% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked by a long shot. It comes in at nearly $27 under the Amazon all-time low (currently $80 there) and delivers the best price we have ever tracked – the once hard to get official headset is now at the best price ever. Joining the stealthy black color treatment and pops of Xbox green accents around the earcups, you’ll find Microsoft’s adjustable headband and rotating earcup dials to adjust game and chat volume. This completely wireless solution needs no “dongles, cables, or a base station” to connect to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices and features spatial sound tech (Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X). That’s all on top of the auto-mute and voice isolation tech “to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat” and up to 15-hour battery life. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

To further highlight how crazy today’s price drop is, even an Amazon renewed set goes for $70. Last time we recommended something like the LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Stereo Gaming Headset as a more affordable alternative, but even that is slightly more right now. If you’re in the market for a solid wireless Xbox gaming headset that also works on your Windows battlestation, it might be worth going for the first-party treatment above with today’s massive 50% price drop.

Then hit up some of our latest coverage in the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Wireless Headset features:

Pair directly to your console with Xbox Wireless radio without the need for dongles, cables, or a base station.

Surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

Use auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce noise interruption for crystal-clear chat. Adjust your volume and game/chat levels with the rotating earcup dials.

Flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband. Enjoy up to 15 hours of battery life with the internal, rechargeable battery.

