Best Buy takes on Prime Day 2023 by announcing upcoming Black Friday in July sale

Just after seeing Amazon announce its Prime Day festivities, Best Buy is stealing back the spotlight to announce its own summer savings event. The upcoming Black Friday in July sale will usher in a collection of discounts across every tech category from Best Buy.

Best Buy matches Prime Day with its own summer sale!

Not to let Amazon have all the fun, Best Buy is taking today as a chance to announce its own sale. Offering chances to save on all of the latest tech from Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony, and other top brands, many of the offers will be available for everyone, though there’s of course going to be the deeper discounts that Best Buy locks behind its Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total memberships.

Keeping pace with Prime Day 2023, the upcoming Black Friday in July savings event will run from July 10 through the 12. It’ll start a day earlier than Amazon’s event, and should be matching many of the offers we’ll see throughout the 48-hour sale.

Here’s what we can share so far:

Best Buy will hold its annual Black Friday in July savings event from July 10-12 , where customers can get hundreds of deals on a variety of tech, from TVs and laptops, headphones and smartwatches, to electric transportation and more. Offers will be available in-store, online, and through our Best Buy app.

, where customers can get hundreds of deals on a variety of tech, from TVs and laptops, headphones and smartwatches, to electric transportation and more. Offers will be available in-store, online, and through our Best Buy app. My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members will get access to exclusive offers and deeper discounts on select products during the Black Friday in July savings event. They will also receive free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase, which is included in their membership benefits.

Today’s news comes just after Best Buy made some adjustments to its membership program. Back in May, the retailer brought free shipping to anyone who signed up for its free accounts. That was alongside the announcement of the new Best Buy Total membership and everything else we recapped in our previous coverage.

All that’s left now is to see Walmart announce a savings event of its own. It’s really only a matter of time at this point until we see some form of sale exclusive to Walmart+ members announced for that same week, like we’ve seen in years’ past.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!